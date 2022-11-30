Tech Stocks Have Crashed: Buy Affirm

Jan. 12, 2023 7:27 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)2 Comments
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • Affirm stock is down a staggering 90% from all time highs.
  • In spite of macro headwinds, the company continues to grow rapidly, with GMV growing by 62% in the latest quarter.
  • Affirm maintains a net cash balance sheet with modest cash burn.
  • The stock is too cheap at under 2x sales.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

BNPL Buy now pay later online shopping concept.

B4LLS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) at first glance might not seem like a "buyable" stock in today's market. The company makes "buy now, pay later" loans which seems risky in a recessionary environment. Yet AFRM is still benefiting from its partnerships with Shopify (

Chart
Data by YCharts

GMV

FY23 Q1 Presentation

categories

FY23 Q1 Presentation

delinquencies

FY23 Q1 Presentation

active consumers

FY23 Q1 Presentation

merchants

FY23 Q1 Presentation

revenue growth

FY23 Q1 Presentation

revenue less transaction costs

FY23 Q1 Presentation

profitability

FY23 Q1 Presentation

funding capacity

FY23 Q1 Presentation

BNPL opportunity

FY23 Q1 Presentation

partnerships

FY23 Q1 Presentation

loan types

FY23 Q1 Presentation

long term outlook

FY23 Q1 Presentation

consensus estimates

Seeking Alpha

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM, AMZN, SHOP, PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.