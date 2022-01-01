Taiwan Semiconductor's Earnings Blow Past Expectations

Growth at a Good Price
Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor just released its fourth quarter earnings and easily exceeded estimates.
  • Before the release came out, the company put out a report showing that revenue declined sequentially in December, though still increased 29% year over year.
  • Seeing this, I bought a few shares.
  • In this article, I will explore TSM's recent earnings release and what it means for investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) just released its fourth quarter earnings and beat expectations. Earnings per share ("EPS") came in at $1.82 vs. $1.77 expected, while revenue came in at NT$625.53 ($20.54 billion) vs. $20.92 billion expected. It was a very strong release

TSM cash flow analysis

TSM cash flow analysis (Taiwan semiconductor)

Capex spend

Capex spend (The information network)

TSM cash flows

TSM cash flows (Taiwan Semiconductor)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, MU, AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

