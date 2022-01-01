Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index, which applies Morningstar’s moat investing philosophy to smaller-cap companies, delivered impressive results to end 2022.

The challenge many investors face with small- and mid-cap (SMID-cap) investing is that this segment of the market tends to be less efficient. There are far more SMID-cap companies than large-cap companies and significantly less research available on them. That is one of the driving forces behind our excitement with the launch of the VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) last October.

Many of our clients that have invested in the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), which offers large blend U.S. equity exposure, had expressed interest in applying Morningstar’s moat investing philosophy to smaller market cap companies. And we believe there is a strong case for considering SMID-cap companies now. Valuations relative to large-cap companies are quite attractive on a long-term basis and there has been a return premium offered historically by smaller companies relative to large companies. This premium hasn’t been there the last decade, but in light of recent market events, we may very well see that dynamic return to historical norms.

Early Days, But Strong Start for the SMID Moat Index

SMOT seeks to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Morningstar® US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus IndexSM (the “SMID Moat Index”). The Index is intended to track the overall performance of small- and mid-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive valuations according to Morningstar's equity research team. Stated differently, SMOT investors may benefit from Morningstar’s rigorous research process applied to SMID-cap companies, which may be a potentially better alternative to beta indexes or other unproven investment managers.

The SMID Moat Index was formally launched by Morningstar in July 2022. While new, its construction methodology is based largely on the proven track record of the Morningstar® Wide Moat Focus IndexSM, which serves as the benchmark index for MOAT. The same attributes derived from Morningstar’s equity research team—economic moat ratings and fair value estimates—are considered in the construction of the SMID Moat Index.

The SMID Moat Index has historically favored mid-cap companies over small-cap companies, given the tendency for moat-rated companies to be more established, larger companies. With that being said, the SMID Moat Index delivered impressive results to end last year relative to both small- and mid-cap stocks in isolation, as well as a market cap-weighted basket of SMID-cap stocks.

Leading the Pack: SMID Moat Index Has Strong Start

Total Return as of 12/31/2022

Source: Morningstar. As of 12/31/2022. Index performance is not illustrative of Fund performance. Fund performance current to the most recent month end is available by visiting vaneck.com or by calling 800.826.2333. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not securities in which an investment can be made.

Get to Know SMOT

Unlike MOAT, SMOT will hold some companies that are not common household names. Below are a sample of those companies with moat ratings that contributed the most to SMID Moat Index performance in the fourth quarter last year as well as those that detracted the most.

Top Contributors and Detractors from SMID Moat Index

Fourth Quarter 2022

Leading Contributors Name Ticker Sector Avg. Weight Contribution (%) Warner Music Group Corp. WMG Communication Services 1.41 0.66 Affiliated Managers Group Inc. AMG Financials 1.44 0.55 DuPont de Nemours Inc. DD Materials 1.39 0.47 Tapestry Inc. TPR Consumer Discretionary 1.29 0.43 Omnicom Group Inc. OMC Communication Services 1.46 0.42 Click to enlarge

Leading Detractors Name Ticker Sector Avg. Weight Contribution (%) Zscaler Inc. ZS Information Technology 0.67 -0.25 Datadog Inc. DDOG Information Technology 1.20 -0.24 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. IONS Health Care 1.46 -0.24 Tripadvisor Inc. TRIP Communication Services 0.64 -0.13 Equitrans Midstream Corp. ETRN Energy 1.42 -0.12 Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar. As of 12/31/2022. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Positioning Entering 2023

The SMID Moat Index ended 2022 with a diverse sector representation. No single sector exceeded 20% of its exposure, with consumer discretionary and industrials companies topping the list. As mentioned previously, the SMID Moat Index favors slightly larger companies within the SMID universe. As of December 2022, small-cap stocks represented 23.2% of its exposure according to Morningstar.

Diverse Sector Exposure

SMID Moat Index as of 12/31/2022

Source: Morningstar. As of 12/31/2022.

