Wall Street Breakfast January 12: What Will Today's CPI Bring? (Podcast)

Jan. 12, 2023 7:37 AM ETDIS, LUV, DAL, AAL, UAL1 Comment
Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers

CPI Consumer Price Index Word 50 US Real Dollar Bill Banknote Money Texture on White Background

shutter2photos

Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

What will today’s Consumer Price Index bring? Peltz at it again. and damaged database disrupts travel. Learn more about these stocks and stories with Seeking Alpha Premium.

This article was written by

Wall Street Breakfast profile picture
Wall Street Breakfast
5.75M Followers
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:30 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 3.4 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.