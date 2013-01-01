HDGE: A Niche ETF We'd Like To Like, But Don't Right Now

Summary

  • HDGE is the type of ETF I should really like. But despite having followed it since its 2013 inception, I just can't endorse it.
  • The premise of HDGE is solid: find companies that are overvalued due to tricky accounting, and short them.
  • But somewhere along the way, this inverse equity ETF failed to distinguish itself from simply buying unleveraged inverse index funds.
  • HDGE will have moments of glory, but the overall tenure of this ETF is not the mind-blowing type that would prompt us to favor it over traditional short/inverse peers.
  • I rate HDGE a Sell, even though I wish I didn't have to.

By Rob Isbitts

Strategy

AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear (NYSEARCA:HDGE) is a specialized ETF that focuses primarily on short-selling of stocks. Short sales involve borrowing stock in anticipation of that stock going down in price. If it

From advisorshares.com/etfs/hdge

From advisorshares.com/etfs/hdge (Advisor Shares)

