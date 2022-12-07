Nvidia: A Setup That Cannot Be Ignored (Technical Analysis, Rating Upgrade)

Jan. 12, 2023 9:00 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)QQQ, SMH1 Comment
Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Investors who followed my last calls on Nvidia Corporation could have avoided the recent drop and are now in the privileged position of facing a new opportunity at the same price.
  • Massive upside potential with limited downside risk is the setup any investor wants to see, and Nvidia is offering it.
  • In this technical article, I discuss important price levels and metrics that investors may consider to gain an overview of Nvidia stock’s likely price action.
  • By considering multiple outcomes and setting up an adequate contingency plan, investors are less inclined to act driven by emotions, as this could come at a higher cost.
  • Nvidia’s stock has traced the trajectory I suggested in my former article and is now likely forming its 3rd wave, which could lead to significant upside potential, leading me to upgrade Nvidia to a buy position.

Plan B Concept

wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a prominent stock on my watchlist, as I constantly monitor the company both based on fundamental data and with technical analysis. On December 7, 2022, I suggested it was time to downgrade

Sectors 1Y vs 1M

finviz

Semiconductor Industry and Technology Sector 1Y vs 1M

finviz

SMH vs IXIC 12.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

NVIDIA Actual Situation Weekly 12.01.2023

Author, using TradingView

NVIDIA Likely Outcome 12.01.2022

Author, using TradingView

This article was written by

Mirco Lysek profile picture
Mirco Lysek
1.37K Followers
Full-time trader with 18+ years of experience in stocks. Master's Degree in Management specialized in Finance and Strategy. It’s all about managing the risk: Being wrong is unavoidable, staying wrong is a choice. While I enjoy giving my opinion on long-term investment opportunities, my focus is oriented toward momentum and mid-term position trading, as I leverage my proficiency in fundamental analysis and combine selected quantitative metrics and theories in technical analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All of my articles are a matter of opinion and must be treated as such. All opinions and estimates reflect my best judgment on selected aspects of a potential investment in securities of the mentioned companies, as of the date of publication. Any opinions or estimates are subject to change without notice. I am not acting in an investment adviser capacity, and this article is not financial advice. I invite every investor to do their research and due diligence before making any investment decisions. I take no responsibility for your investment decisions but wish you great success.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.