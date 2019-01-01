Markforged: Takeover Speculation Creates An Interesting Catalyst

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Marketplace

Summary

  • Markforged saw its shares spike in response to news that the company could be preparing to be taken over.
  • The driver behind this is a filing made by management, and it could result in attractive upside if it comes to fruition.
  • But fundamentals are problematic and make MKFG stock a rather risky prospect at the moment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Open block of 3D printing cylinder petrol engine. Close-up, industrial metalworking concept

Matveev_Aleksandr/iStock via Getty Images

Although it's no longer thought of as the panacea that it once was around a decade ago, the additive manufacturing space, also referred to as the 3D printing market, still has a place in the broader economy. Unfortunately, because of how

Markforged Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Markforged Q3 Financials

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Markforged operating cash flow Projections

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
25.06K Followers
Robust cash flow analyses of oil and gas companies

Daniel is currently the manager of Avaring Capital Advisors, LLC, a registered investment advisor that oversees one hedge fund, and he runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.