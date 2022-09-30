Physicians Realty Trust's 6% Yield Is A Strong Buy

Jan. 12, 2023 10:07 AM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.67K Followers

Summary

  • Physicians Realty Trust covers its dividend with funds from operations.
  • Demographic tailwinds support the trust’s MOB-focused business.
  • Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend yield is compelling and can grow long-term.

REIT real estate investment trust symbol. Concept words REIT real estate investment trust on wooden blocks on a beautiful wooden background. Business REIT real estate investment trust concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is a well-managed real estate investment trust with solid prospects for sustained funds from operations growth over the next many years, if not decades.

Physicians Realty Trust is a pure play Medical Office

Portfolio Diversification

Portfolio Diversification (Physicians Realty Trust)

Top Ten Tenants

Top Ten Tenants (Physicians Realty Trust)

U.S. National Health Expenditures

U.S. National Health Expenditures (Physicians Realty Trust)

Funds From Operations

Funds From Operations (Physicians Realty Trust)

MOB Renewal Outcomes

MOB Renewal Outcomes (Physicians Realty Trust)

Near Term Lease Expirations

Near Term Lease Expirations (Physicians Realty Trust)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.67K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.