Ares Management: With Great Reward Comes High Risk

Jan. 12, 2023 10:26 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
928 Followers

Summary

  • The rising interest rate environment and rapid expansion of Ares Management's AUM suggest that the firm will see increased profits in the years to come.
  • AUM grew at a CAGR of 20% over the past decade, reflecting the firm's success.
  • Due to their illiquidity, dependence on management success, and fluctuations in real estate prices, private equity and real estate investments could pose risks.
  • Ares Management is appealing due to the rising interest rate environment and increasing AUM.

Businesswoman talking on phone from office window overlooking Hong Kong cityscape

FangXiaNuo/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in investment funds and financial solutions for small and medium-sized businesses.

As the Fed raises interest rates to 5%, the company will benefit significantly. Ares Management

The Ares Differentiators - Ares 3Q22 Investor Presentation

The Ares Differentiators (Ares 3Q22 Investor Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Summary of Economic Projections - December FOMC Meeting

Summary of Economic Projections (December FOMC Meeting)

Fastest Growing Asset Classes and Geographies - Ares 3Q22 Investor Presentation

Fastest Growing Asset Classes and Geographies (Ares 3Q22 Investor Presentation)

Dividend Growth History - Seeking Alpha ARES Ticker Page

Dividend Growth History (Seeking Alpha ARES Ticker Page)

ARES Cash Flow Highlights - SEC and author's own calculations

ARES Cash Flow Highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Earnings Estimates - Seeking Alpha ARES Ticker Page

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha ARES Ticker Page)

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
928 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.