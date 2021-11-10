Rivian: Still Risky Despite The Drastic Declines

Jan. 14, 2023 10:00 AM ETRivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN)AMZN, F, GM, TSLA2 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.74K Followers

Summary

  • RIVN may potentially see more retracements ahead, with the projected terminal rates of over 5% and 70% chance of a recession in 2023.
  • The automaker's margin remains compressed with hindered production output, due to its reduced manufacturing efficiency and outsourcing strategy.
  • With an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, I think RIVN may need to raise more equity financing by potentially diluting shareholders once its cash runs out, most likely by 2025.

3d triange board with exclamation mark

zhudifeng/iStock via Getty Images

The RIVN Investment Thesis Is Too Speculative In Current Market Conditions

As a testament to its historical performance, early investors such as Amazon (AMZN) and Ford (F) have lost approximately -80.7% and -90.2% of their investments

RIVN 1Y P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

RIVN, TSLA, F, and GM 6M Stock Prices

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
4.74K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.