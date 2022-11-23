Ginkgo Bioworks: Increasing Focus On Pharma And Biotech

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.53K Followers

Summary

  • Ginkgo's Foundry business continues to expand, although the long-term economics remain uncertain.
  • Even if Ginkgo ends up being successful, it will take time to realize downstream value and demonstrate the viability of their business model.
  • Biosecurity revenue could decline going forward as concern regarding COVID wanes. Large losses and stagnating revenue growth may undermine investor confidence.
  • Ginkgo's valuation remains relatively high, creating downside risk if confidence in the business wanes. Increased risk appetite could provide upside though.
mRNA Technology - Messenger RNA - Two Strands of mRNA on Abstract Technology Background

ArtemisDiana

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Foundry business continues to grow, although visibility into downstream value capture remains limited. Ginkgo is becoming increasingly focused on the pharma and biotech vertical, which is a more mature segment and is better aligned with Ginkgo's capabilities. The Biosecurity business

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
4.53K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.