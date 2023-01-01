Comstock Resources: Going For Low And Lower

Jan. 12, 2023 11:47 AM ETComstock Resources, Inc. (CRK)1 Comment
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • Comstock Resources, Inc.'s industry-leading low costs are likely to be just that for the foreseeable future.
  • The close location to exporting facilities is a huge transportation cost advantage.
  • Administration costs are rock bottom.
  • Gross margins are breathtaking and close to 90%.
  • The Comstock Resources, Inc. balance sheet leverage ratios have improved tremendously.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has one of those ideal locations that you just have to love. Management has easily some of the best costs in the industry and keeps ahead of the technology changes to continue to lead

Comstock Resources Operating Costs Comparison

Comstock Resources Operating Costs Comparison (Comstock Resources Corporate Presentation January 2023)

Comstock Resources Operating Costs Plus Interest Comparison

Comstock Resources Operating Costs Plus Interest Comparison (Comstock Resources Investor Presentation January 2023)

Comstock Resources Debt Profile, Capital Structure, And Key Debt Ratios

Comstock Resources Debt Profile, Capital Structure, And Key Debt Ratios (Comstock Resources Corporate Presentation January 2023)

Comstock Resources Calculation Of GAAP Cash Flow And Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

Comstock Resources Calculation Of GAAP Cash Flow And Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow (Comstock Resources Corporate Presentation January 2023)

Comstock Resources Production And Selling Price Summary

Comstock Resources Production And Selling Price Summary (Comstock Resources Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Press Release)

I analyze oil and gas companies like Comstock Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.46K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.