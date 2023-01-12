Infosys Limited (INFY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 12, 2023 11:18 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.18K Followers

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 12, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Mahindroo - Investor Relations

Salil Parekh - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Nilanjan Roy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Nitin Padmanabhan - Investec

Bryan Bergin - Cowen

Apurva Prasad - HDFC Securities

Mukul Garg - Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Sudheer Guntupalli - Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Pankaj Kapoor - CLSA

Ankur Rudra - JPMorgan

Sameer Dosani - ICICI Prudential Asset Management

Rahul Jain - Dolat Capital

Girish Pai - Nirmal Bang Equities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Infosys Limited Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Mr. Sandeep Mahindroo. Thank you and over to you, sir.

Sandeep Mahindroo

Thanks, Indra. Hello, everyone and welcome to Infosys earnings call to discuss Q3 FY ‘23 financial results. Let me start by wishing everyone a very happy New Year.

Joining us today on this call is CEO and MD, Mr. Salil Parekh; CFO, Mr. Nilanjan Roy; and other members of the senior management team. We’ll start the call with some remarks on the performance of the company by Salil and Nilanjan subsequent to which we will open up the call for questions. Kindly note that anything which we say that refers to our future outlook is a forward-looking statement that must be read in conjunction with the risks that the company faces. A full statement and explanation of these risks is available in our filings with the SEC, which can be found on www.sec.gov.

I’d now like to pass it on to Salil.

Salil Parekh

Thanks, Sandeep. Good evening and good morning to everyone on the call. Thank you for joining us. We are

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.