AngloGold Ashanti: Turnaround Thesis Intact

Jan. 12, 2023 12:19 PM ETAngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.46K Followers

Summary

  • AngloGold Ashanti is one of the top-performing stocks since the October lows, up more than 80% in less than 100 trading days.
  • This strong recovery from multi-year lows can be attributed to the stock's dirt-cheap valuation three months ago, combined with rising gold prices that have improved sentiment sector-wide.
  • However, while the turnaround story is intact at AngloGold, evidenced by improving safety trends, reduced leverage ratios, and declining operating costs, much of this looks priced into the stock.

Africa shaped from golden glitter on black (series)

eyegelb

Just over three months ago, I wrote on AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), noting that while the company had seen a dent in its development pipeline with the outlook for Quebradona/Gramalote being less clear, significant negativity was priced into the

Tropicana Operations

Tropicana Operations (Company Website)

AngloGold - Quarterly Gold Production by Mine

AngloGold - Quarterly Gold Production by Mine (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AngloGold Ashanti - Quarterly Gold Production

AngloGold Ashanti - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AngloGold - Gold Price, All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins

AngloGold - Gold Price, All-in Sustaining Costs & AISC Margins (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

AngloGold - Beatty District Land Position

AngloGold - Beatty District Land Position (Company Website)

AngloGold - TRIFR Performance (Per Million Hours Worked)

AngloGold - TRIFR Performance (Per Million Hours Worked) (Company Presentation)

AngloGold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple

AngloGold - Historical Cash Flow Multiple (FASTGraphs.com)

AU 2-Year Chart

AU 2-Year Chart (StockCharts.com)

This article was written by

Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
26.46K Followers
"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.