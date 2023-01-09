Waters Corporation (WAT) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 12, 2023 11:25 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.18K Followers

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Call January 9, 2023 7:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Udit Batra - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rachel Vatnsdal

Perfect. Hi, everyone. This is Rachel Vatnsdal with the Life Science Tools Diagnostics team. I'm joined by Udit Batra today, CEO of Waters. And so as a reminder, this will be a standard presentation. So we'll do a 20-minute presentation, followed by Q&A. You are able to submit questions via that conference portal if you are watching via webcast. Otherwise, if you are in person, feel free to raise your hand. We do have mic runners. We just ask that you wait to ask your question until you have the mic.

So with that, Udit?

Udit Batra

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for braving the day and staying for one of the last presentations during the day. I hope to keep it entertaining for you. Roughly two years ago or so, we launched our transformation program, which we announced almost two years ago at this conference, and I hope to be able to provide you an update on where we are with that transformation.

Nothing works if you don't have a great team, so I want to start by thanking the team that we have at Waters and the spirit that we have at the company that has led to quite a nice revival of growth, and nothing works if you don't have a supportive Board. So a big thanks to our Board as well.

I have three messages today. Number one, we have executed consistently over the last couple of years. Number two, we've revitalized our innovation, and our pipeline is delivering very nice new products. And number three, I announced about a year

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.