Broadcom: CEO Shakedown - Hock Tan Vs. Tim Cook

Jan. 12, 2023 12:32 PM ETBroadcom Inc. (AVGO)AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, QCOM, QQQ, VMW, VOO7 Comments
Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.36K Followers

Summary

  • On Monday, I checked my Broadcom's stock price during a market rally and it was +$20/share. I was shocked later in the day when it was down $10.
  • I searched for the reason and found it was - as suspected - due to a report that Apple intends to design some Broadcom components out of its products.
  • Today, I will give an historic perspective and the history between two of the arguably rockstar tech CEOs of our time: AVGO's Hock Tan and Apple's Tim Cook.
5G

KENGKAT

Yes, I must admit I was very happy to have checked the price of my Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) stock earlier this week during a market rally and find it up $20/share. Yes! I thought ... finally we're going to start seeing a rebound in

This article was written by

Michael Fitzsimmons profile picture
Michael Fitzsimmons
19.36K Followers
Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies. Primary goal is growing net-worth. I typically allocate a portion of my own portfolio and devote some of my SA articles to small and medium sized companies offering compelling risk/reward propositions. I am an Electronics Engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors conduct their own research and due-diligence and to consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much investment success!

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, QQQ, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.