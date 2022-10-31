Delta Air Lines: An Attractive Investment Opportunity

Jan. 12, 2023 12:45 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Adrian van der Vyver profile picture
Adrian van der Vyver
24 Followers

Summary

  • We believe that Delta Air Lines is an attractive investment opportunity due to its currently favorable valuation.
  • High oil prices should gradually drop over the next year, which should result in the company recovering its profitability and cash flow to September 2019 levels.
  • The high level of debt the company took on due to COVID-19 is rapidly being paid down, and most of the company’s interest rates are fixed.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A220-100 airplane New York JFK airport

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We believe that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is an attractive investment opportunity and should be awarded a buy rating due to the following reasons:

  1. The current valuation of the company is favorable.
  2. High oil prices
Graph

Brent monthly average crude oil price 2022 (Statista)

Graph showing oil forecast 2023

WTI Oil Forecast 2023 (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

This article was written by

Adrian van der Vyver profile picture
Adrian van der Vyver
24 Followers
I am currently working in investment management at a private company. I also manage my own public investments. I have been doing this for over 5 years. My focus for my writing is provide a deeper analysis on stocks in the various industries that have potential to grow to an attractive return in the longer term.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.