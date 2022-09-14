Amazon: 3 Key Benefits Of Buy With Prime

Jan. 12, 2023 12:53 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AAPL, BABA, BABAF, MELI, SE, TGT, WMT3 Comments
Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Amazon will be rolling out its newest "Buy With Prime" feature beginning end of January across the U.S.
  • The company has received positive feedback from both 3P vendors and Prime members for the feature, which has been available on a limited basis by invitation only since last April.
  • The following analysis will dive into the key benefits of Buy With Prime for Amazon's longer-term fundamental prospects, and gauge their related implications on the stock's upside potential.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

Amazon prime box delivered to a front door of residential building

Daria Nipot

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is slated to roll out “Buy With Prime” nationwide by the end of this month following a successful beta test run launched last year. The new service will allow Prime members to

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.59K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.