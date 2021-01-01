Emerging Markets Equities: Positioned For A Rebound?

William Blair
Summary

  • In an economic downturn, higher-growth EM stocks that have derated and have strong and stable earnings could outperform, in our opinion.
  • In China, we are cautiously positive on possible policy changes ahead and early signs of a roadmap out of zero-COVID.
  • In India, we are constructive on financials and housing-related stocks.

In a bleak year for equity investors globally, several emerging markets (EMs) have been among the best performers on a relative basis. Although the economic and monetary pictures vary dramatically among EMs, developing economies broadly are further ahead than developed markets in

EM Far Ahead of US in Interest Rates

EM Earnings Estimates are Ahead

Style Leadership

EM Growing Its Share of Sustainable Value Creation

William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies.

