ONEOK: 5% Dividend Yield And Growing

Jan. 12, 2023 1:11 PM ETONEOK, Inc. (OKE)
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Marketplace

Summary

  • ONEOK is a large midstream player. About 10% of the US natural gas runs through its network.
  • I believe that natural gas prices in 2023 will bounce back. Here's why.
  • By my estimates, ONEOK's dividend yield could reach nearly 6% in 2023.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Deep Value Returns. Learn More »

Percentage sign print screen on wooden cube block which lay down on increasing coins stacking for interest rate and business profit growth concept.

Dilok Klaisataporn

Investment Thesis

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a midstream player. Its main business is gathering and processing producers' natural gas. Consequently, even though OKE is involved and benefits from strong secular demand for natural gas, its operations are not as price sensitive as

Google search

Google search

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

OKE presentation

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
40.31K Followers
High upside energy, commodity, tech, and dividend stocks
THANK YOU for all the help that everyone has so kindly offered me, in how to think about businesses from different perspectives.

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Marketplace with real performance. No gimmicks. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

We are all working together to compound returns.

WARNING: Any stocks that you feel like buying after discussions with me are your responsibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.