TC Energy: Upcoming Earnings Call Should Be Key Catalyst

Jan. 12, 2023 1:19 PM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP), TRP:CA
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers

Summary

  • TC Energy Corporation is a leading energy infrastructure company serving 25% of North American natural gas demand.
  • 2022 has been annus horribilis for TC Energy, as cost overruns at its Coastal GasLink project pressured the stock.
  • If the company can quantify and minimize the remaining costs on Coastal GasLink as well as identify divestiture targets, there is a significant re-rating opportunity in TC Energy shares.
  • TC Energy Corporation shares currently pay a 6.6% dividend yield that appears relatively safe.

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is one of the leading energy infrastructure companies in North America. TRP has significantly underperformed its peers due to a number of recent operational hiccups, including a massive cost overrun at the Coastal GasLink project. TRP

TRP network

Figure 1 - TRP network (TRP investor presentation)

TRP overview

Figure 2 - TRP overview (TRP investor presentation)

TRP financial summary

Figure 3 - TRP financial summary (TRP 2021 annual report)

Financial summary of Liquids segment

Figure 4 - Financial summary of Liquids Pipeline financial summary (TRP 2021 annual report)

TRP Power & Storage segment

Figure 5 - TRP Power & Storage financial summary (TRP 2021 annual report)

95% of TRP EBITDA is regulated or under long-term contract

Figure 6 - 95% of TRP EBITDA is regulated or under long-term contracts (TRP investor presentation)

Utility sector valuations

Figure 7 - Utility sector valuations (yardeni.com)

TRP valuations

Figure 8 - TRP valuations (Seeking Alpha)

TRP significantly underperformed XEG and ENB in 2022

Figure 9 - TRP significantly underperformed XEG and ENB in 2022 (Seeking Alpha)

TRP had been marketing itself as self-funded growth

Figure 10 - TRP had been marketing itself as self-funded growth (TRP investor presentation)

TRP trading at COVID valuations

Figure 11 - TRP trading at COVID valuations (tikr.com)

ENB's valuation has recovered to pre-COVID levels

Figure 12 - ENB's valuation has recovered to pre-COVID levels (tikr.com)

Canadian pipeline earnings

Figure 13 - Canadian pipeline earnings (TRP 2021 annual report)

NGTL is a regulated pipeline

Figure 14 - NGTL is a regulated pipeline (cer-rec.gc.ca)

Potential sell down of Canadian pipeline assets

Figure 15 - Potential sell down of Canadian pipeline assets (Author created)

TRP has a history of value creation

Figure 16 - TRP has a history of value creation (TRP investor presentation)

TRP stock price has increased ~8x since 2000

Figure 17 - TRP stock price has increased ~8x since 2000 (stockcharts.com)

TRP dividend yield is 6.6%

Figure 18 - TRP dividend yield is 6.6% (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
1.91K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.