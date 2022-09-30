RCI Hospitality: Stellar Execution And An Attractive Valuation

Jun Hao profile picture
Jun Hao
429 Followers

Summary

  • RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.'s strong execution has led to all-time high free cash flow and revenue.
  • RCI Hospitality’s 2 largest acquisitions, Lowrie and 5 Texas clubs, have been paid off by its share buybacks made in the last 4 years.
  • RCI Hospitality incurred $2.3m of stock-based compensation expense during the quarter, which is not a concern for now.
  • There was an unusual borrowing from Ed Anakar and Allan CHhay in Oct 2021, though the company has cash on its balance sheet.
  • With 30% FCF CAGR expected in the next 3 years, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation is attractive.

Female and male friends using smart phones

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) is a prime consolidator of nightclubs in the U.S. Its favorable capital structure, management’s deep industry expertise, and the increasingly ready sellers in the sector positions RICK as the

RICK NightClubs Revenue

RICK 10-Q

Investors' Concern Over RICK's Entrant Into Casino

Twitter

JhCapital Calculation of RICK's Share Repurchases

Details of RICK’s Share Repurchases From FY19 to FY22

Jhcapital's Calculation of RICK's Acquisitions

Details of RICK’s Large Acquisitions

RICK Bombshell Revenue Growth

RICK 10-Q

Adam Wyden, Edwin Dorsey and CEO Eric Langan Discussion on Games' Margin

Twitter

RICK Overall Operating Margin

RICK 10-Q

RICK NightClub Operating Margin

RICK 10-Q

RICK Bombshell Operating Margin

RICK 10-Q

RICK Free Cash Flow

RICK 10-Q & 10-K

RICK Free Cash Flow Margin

RICK 10-Q & 10-K

RICK Free Cash Flow Per Share

RICK 10-Q & 10-K

RICK adjusted EBITDA

RICK FY22 10-K

RICK borrowings From Ed Anakar and Allan CHhay

RICK FY22 10-K

Jhcapital Valuation Estimates for RICK

Authors’ Estimates

This article was written by

Jun Hao profile picture
Jun Hao
429 Followers
Equity Research. Mostly Tech, Consumer & Sin Stocks. Student in the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RICK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.