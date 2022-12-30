What Is Tesla's Outlook After It Drops Out Of Top 10 Largest U.S. Public Companies?

Summary

  • Tesla's disastrous performance over the past year has resulted in the company no longer being among the Top 10 largest U.S. public companies.
  • Market commentators remain laser-focused on business fundamentals, while outside factors are still in the driver's seat.
  • Tesla does not appear to be a bargain, unless we see yet another wave of liquidity flowing into equity markets.
Tesla"s Stock Hits Two And Half Year Low As Analysts Continue Downgrading The Company

Justin Sullivan

Back in April of last year (less than a year ago) the optimism on Wall Street was running high. Valuations of some businesses were so exuberant, that even the phrase 'optimism was running high' sounds like an understatement.

S&P 500 Top 10 companies

Chart
Chart
Tesla Revenue and Deliveries

Chart
IUSG less IUSV performance

Chart
Federal Reserve Balance Sheet year-on-year change

Tesla exposure to momentum trade

Comments (1)

