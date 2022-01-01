ON Semiconductor: On Track To Triple SiC Revenues

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.25K Followers

Summary

  • ON Semiconductor Corporation's CES presentation reaffirmed that the chipmaker remains on track to triple silicon carbide revenues in FY23, from $300m to $1b or more.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation also has solid visibility, with all of the supply capacity for auto/industrial markets being locked into long-term supply agreements.
  • Incremental revenue growth of ~$700m in SiC is expected to offset $400-450m of lost revenue from discontinued products.
  • Bottom line growth stemming from margin expansion in FY24 and SiC revenue growth could see ON Semiconductor earn $4.80 per share.

Main microchip on the motherboard

sankai

CES 2023 highlighted some of the automotive industry's futuristic, up-and-coming tech and concept vehicles, but one of the underrated developments to stem from the expo was ON Semiconductor Corporation's (NASDAQ:ON) ("onsemi") path to triple silicon carbide (SiC) revenues in 2023. Revenues are

McKinsey autonomous chip market forecast 2019 to 2030

McKinsey

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Mobility Matters Research profile picture
Mobility Matters Research
6.25K Followers
Your hub for everything mobility related. Coverage will primarily focus on the automotive industry, namely EV, and will touch upon charging, infrastructure, AV, eVTOL, and other mobility sectors.  Feel free to reach out with questions or comments!

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.