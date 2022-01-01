Taiwan Semiconductor: Not Immune To Industry Weakness, But Still A Great Value

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
Marketplace

Summary

  • TSMC reported today positive 4Q financial figures, showing that its business remains resilient during a tough period for the semiconductor industry.
  • Even though TSMC continues to invest aggressively in capex and R&D, free cash flow is improving and reaching new records.
  • Its current valuation is quite low and is likely to increase over the medium to long term.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Outsider Growth Investing get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wide shot of Bright Advanced Semiconductor Production Fab Cleanroom with Working Overhead Wafer Transfer System

SweetBunFactory

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE:TSM) has reported another resilient quarter, even though its guidance for Q1 2023 was somewhat soft. Despite that, free cash flow is improving and valuation is clearly undemanding, making TSMC a great long-term investment in the semiconductor

Q4

Earnings surprise (Bloomberg)

Q4

Revenue by platform (TSMC)

Q4

Revenue by technology (TSMC)

2023

Capital intensity (TSMC)

2023

Free cash flow (TSMC)

Q4

Valuation (Bloomberg)

If you are a long-term investor and want to be exposed to several secular growth trends, check out my marketplace service focused on different secular growth themes, namely: Digital Payments / FinTech, Semiconductors, 5G / IoT / Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse. If this is something that you may be interested in sign up today.

This article was written by

The Outsider profile picture
The Outsider
3.11K Followers
Invest in secular growth themes through long-term winners
From my academic training, Mathematics, I intend to focus on the quantitative study, basing my analysis on historical data, bearing in mind my position of "Outsider". 


I invest with a long-term perspective in industries/themes that have secular growth prospects and should deliver strong returns in a time frame of 10-15 years. Currently, I'm invested in Digital Payments/Fintech, Semiconductors, 5G/IoT/Big Data, Electric Vehicles, and the Metaverse.


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.