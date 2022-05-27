Meta Platforms: Will The Turnaround Come In 2023?

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
111 Followers

Summary

  • 2022 was not kind to Meta Platforms, with regulatory, personnel, and financial woes shaking the company.
  • Yet, the Meta Platforms' core businesses remain healthy and are growing.
  • We are cautiously optimistic about Meta Platforms in 2023 and are looking forward to the company's upcoming annual report.

Mobile display with logo of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram apps in hand against blurred META logotype on white monitor

Kira-Yan

A Year To Forget In The Meta Platforms Timeline

To put things charitably, 2022 was unkind to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and the much maligned Metaverse of Reality Labs. META stock drastically underperformed its peers

Platform Ad Spend Share

Platform Ad Spend Share (Bloomberg)

Meta EV/EBITDA

Meta EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

Meta Price vs EBITDA

Meta Price vs EBITDA (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
111 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Mostly long, some short, generally contrarian. Life's too short for boring security analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.