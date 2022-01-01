Shidlovski

We have not taken a look at CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in nearly two years. We ended our first piece on this small-cap biopharma stating:

Given the potential market for pacritinib compared to the company's approximate quarter-billion dollar market cap, CTIC seems worthy of a small speculative investment given looming FDA approval on the horizon"

Quite a bit has happened around this company since we last revisited it. An updated analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

CTI BioPharma is headquartered in Seattle, WA. The company is focused on developing and commercializing novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. In March of last year, the FDA approved the company's oral kinase inhibitor pacritinib to treat adults with primary or secondary myelofibrosis whose platelet count has dropped below 50 × 109/L. This condition addresses the approximately one-third of the 21,000 individuals that are affected by myelofibrosis.

Pacritinib has launched successfully as is known now by the brand name Vonjo. The government agency had previously extended its review period around the market application for Pacritinib by three months. The stock currently trades around $5.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $700 million.

Third Quarter Results:

On November 7th, the company posted third quarter numbers. CTI BioPharma had a GAAP loss for the quarter of 13 cents a share, three cents better than expected. The initial rollout of Vonjo continues to be strong as the company posted revenues of $18.2 million for the quarter, just over a $1 million above the consensus. Revenue was up 48% from the second quarter which was the first full quarter of the Vonjo rollout.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since third quarter results posted, four analyst firms including Needham and JPM Securities have reissued Buy ratings on CTIC. Price targets proffered range from $9 to $13 a share.

The company's CEO disposed of nearly $510,000 worth of shares on January 3rd. This follows consistent selling by numerous insiders throughout 2022. In the fourth quarter of last year, they sold collectively approximately $2.5 million worth of equity. Approximately 12% of the outstanding float is currently held short. After posting a net loss of $15.7 million in third quarter, the company held just over $80 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet against long-term debt of nearly $110 million.

Verdict:

The current analyst firm consensus has the firm posting a loss of 75 cents a share in FY2022 as revenues come in at just over $55 million. In FY2023, the consensus has the company breaking even as sales soar. It should be noted that projections vary widely both on the earnings (36 cent a share profit to a 35 cent a share loss) and the revenue ($90 million to $220 million) fronts.

The Vonjo rollout seems to be going well and leadership believes they are targeting a large and growing market. The wholesale cost of Vonjo is just under $20,000 per month. Management believes the potential therapeutic utility of Vonjo could also have uses for other potential indications such as graft versus host disease and various types of leukemia.

That said, any potential for other indications is a long time off. The future of CTI BioPharma will be determined by pace of the rollout of Vonjo for its one approved indication. I still have my small 'watch item' holding in CTIC which I have continued to roll over within covered call positions. This strategy has proved lucrative and I will continue to deploy it.

We will get another important data point when the company reports fourth quarter results just less than a month from now. I will be looking to see how much Vonjo sales increased over the third quarter and will be most interested to see how much the company's quarterly cash burn decreased. This will make it easier to assess whether CTI BioPharma can avoid a capital raise. Outside a buyout, one would think the shares should trend upward with Vonjo sales in the quarters ahead within a neutral market environment.