Summary

  • SCHM is a mid-cap blend ETF with 500 holdings, nearly $10 billion in assets under management, and a category-leading 0.04% expense ratio.
  • However, investors should avoid SCHM because of its mediocre-at-best track record and relatively poor fundamentals.
  • Quality and price are the key issues. SCHM's profitability and earnings momentum scores are below average, and the portfolio trades at a relatively expensive 20.35x forward earnings.
  • A turnaround isn't in the cards, and investors should avoid SCHM.
Road to Success

JulNichols

Investment Thesis

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is a middle-of-the-pack contender in the U.S. mid-cap blend space. Despite its category-leading 0.04% expense ratio, SCHM's selections are below-average quality and too expensive. This article compares SCHM's strategy, performance, and fundamentals with other mid-cap funds and

Mid-Cap Blend ETF Historical Performances

The Sunday Investor

RWK vs. XMHQ vs. IJH vs. SCHM Profile

Morningstar

SCHM Sector Exposures vs. RWK, XMHQ, and IJH

Morningstar

SCHM Top Ten Holdings

Schwab

SCHM Industry Fundamentals vs. RWK, XMHQ, IJH

The Sunday Investor

High P/E Ratios By Seeking Alpha Profitability Grades: SCHM vs. RWK vs. XMHQ vs. IJH

The Sunday Investor

Comments (1)

