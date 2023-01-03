Simon Property Group: Stock Heads South While Business Goes North

Summary

  • Simon Property Group dividends were increased yet again.
  • SPG's stock action ignores the management business results.
  • The dividend was cut as a conservative "just in case" strategy. That is different from financially distressed dividend cuts.
  • Simon Property Group's financial strength rating is near the top of the list for the industry, and the diversification as the largest of its kind is unmatched.
  • Seeking Alpha shows Simon Property Group stock as a value bargain.
(Note: This article was in the newsletter on January 3, 2023.)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has repeatedly been hit by fears that have not materialized. Mr. Market appears to be at the stage of "throw them all out" based upon what

Simon Property Group Recent DIvidend History

Simon Property Group Recent Dividend History (Simon Property Group Website January 2, 2023)

Simon Property Group Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures

Simon Property Group Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website January 11, 2023)

Simon Property Group Valuation On Seeking Alpha Website

Simon Property Group Valuation On Seeking Alpha Website (Seeking Alpha Website January 11, 2023)

Simon Property Group Revised Upward Guidance For The Fiscal Year

Simon Property Group Revised Upward Guidance For The Fiscal Year (Simon Property Group Third Quarter 2022, Earnings Supplemental Materials)

Simon Property Group Key Financial Data Summary

Simon Property Group Key Financial Data Summary (Simon Property Group Supplemental Release Third Quarter 2022)

Simon Property Group Credit Profile

Simon Property Group Credit Profile (Simon Property Group Third Quarter 2022, Supplemental Materials)

