VNQ: Social And Technological Changes Are Making Many REITs Obsolete

Jan. 12, 2023 4:50 PM ETVanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)5 Comments
Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.22K Followers

Summary

  • If 2021 was the rise in inflation, and 2022 was the rise in interest rates, it follows that 2023 will be the year of recession.
  • Looking at the popular REIT ETF VNQ, many REIT yields are still low compared to long-term Treasury rates.
  • Specific segments in the REIT industry, such as office, retail, and hotels, appear likely to experience immense losses this year due to an economic recession.
  • This decade's fundamental social and technological change appears to lower the long-term demand for retail, office, and hotel space.
  • Investors may find value in lower-risk REIT segments or those with ultra-high-quality retail, office, and hotel space.
American Graffiti

dibrova/iStock via Getty Images

Last January, I published "VNQ: Commercial Property Prices May Plummet As Interest Rates Rise," warning investors of the negative potential rising interest rates would likely have on the REIT sector. The first point of the summary of that article stated, "While

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
13.22K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.