Main Street Capital: 7% Yield, Benefits From Rising Rates

Jan. 13, 2023 9:15 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Marketplace

Summary

  • MAIN yields 7.06% and pays monthly.
  • It benefits from rising rates - NII can rise $.23/share from a 100-point rate hike.
  • It has a strong long-term performance record.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Looking to benefit from rising rates? Business development companies offer retail investors high-yield exposure to private companies. Many BDCs benefit from rising rates, as they lend money at floating rates, but pay interest at mostly fixed rates.

Company Profile:

corp

MAIN site

asset types

MAIN site

industry

MAIN site

floatg

MAIN site

q3 22

MAIN site

ttm

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

growth

MAIN site

div

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

divcvg

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

divhist

MAIN site

tax

MAIN site

roe

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

debt

MAIN site

perf

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

totrtn

MAIN site

tgt

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

pb

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on diverse, undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

There's currently a 20% discount, and a 2-Week Free Trial on offer.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values. Find out how our portfolio continues to beat the market in 2022.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
36.85K Followers
Target 5-10% yields backed by solid earnings for better portfolio income.

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MAIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.