Acuity Brands: Low Valuation And Good Revenue Growth Prospects

Jan. 12, 2023 5:30 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.09K Followers

Summary

  • The company’s revenue in 2023 should benefit from strong backlog levels, higher price realization, and investments in product vitality and service levels.
  • The margins should benefit from the higher price realization, improvement in the supply chain, and better service levels but increased commission costs is a headwind.
  • The stock is currently trading at a lower valuation compared to its historical levels.
bull and chart for business or bull market trader concept

niphon

Investment Thesis

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is seeing improvements in supply chain constraints, which should help lower lead times and complete its order backlog. This, along with the pricing actions taken over the last few quarters, should benefit revenue growth in 2023. The company should

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.09K Followers
We primarily focus on industrial,  consumers and technology companies. If you have any questions please feel free to comment on our articles, message us through SA messaging system or drop us an email at gsresearch@ymail.com. We will be happy to respond. Also, please click orange "Follow" button next to our name, if you will like to receive our future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written by Sanket B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.