Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Transcript)

Jan. 12, 2023 5:07 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)
Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference Call January 12, 2023 12:45 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Jones - President

Conference Call Participants

Chris Pierce - Needham

Chris Pierce

Hey, everybody. My name is Chris Pierce with the Needham Research team. Welcome to the afternoon session on Thursday of the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference. It's my pleasure to welcome Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging.

Brendan, thanks for being with us. How are you doing today?

Brendan Jones

I'm doing great. It's great to be here.

Chris Pierce

Cool. Why don't you give us 30 to 60 seconds just a kind of a brief overview, very brief, on Blink, and then we can move into a fireside chat format.

If any investors have any questions, throw those in the chat box in your screen, and we can work those in as well.

Brendan Jones

Absolutely. So, Blink is a full-service EV infrastructure company. And we offer out to the public, to private industry, to auto OEMs, a full service of options to choose from. We sell equipment and services, including network services. And we also provide owner-operator solutions to a variety of real estate opportunities where we own and operate equipment and derive revenue from that.

We pride ourselves at Blink of being the only fully vertically-integrated company in the industry today. And that means we design, manufacture, sell and own and operate and service our own equipment. And we have the ability through our flexible business models to never say no to a customer. So, whether they want to own the charger, whether they want us to own charger, whether they want a partner on it, we do this.

And last part is, we just left CES where we announced five new products and offerings out there. So, from

