Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference - (Transcript)

Jan. 12, 2023 5:17 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.19K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference Call January 12, 2023 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Remo Canessa - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Henderson - Needham

Alex Henderson

Welcome everybody to the Zscaler fireside chat that we're going do here at the Needham Conference. It's great to have Jay and Remo here to provide the great content. Let me start-off by saying, we have made Zscaler our single best idea in the security space for 2023. We strongly believe that they have the right mix of relatively seamless and easy to deploy upfront technology that in a tough environment, they can deliver that customer growth still, which is the Akram's Razor I think in terms of where the pressure is on a lot of the security companies.

We also strongly believe that this is a time when investors are going to be looking for that quality company that can both deliver growth and strong profitability and cash flow and that certainly fits the description and the valuation compression we think is finally started to bottom out even with the downgrade over at Brand X this morning.

Leaving that point aside, welcome, guys.

Jay Chaudhry

Thank you.

Remo Canessa

Thank you.

Alex Henderson

One last thing, if you have questions, I'm more than happy to pass them along. There's a box that you can type them into. I'll keep my eye on that all through the fireside. And any – at any time, please feel free to throw questions in. With that, guys, so the obvious question here is, how macro sensitive is Zscaler against this environment? And I actually think that there's some interesting data that that I was looking at.

Let me just roll this by and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.