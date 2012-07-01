Bank of America: Buffett Sees It As The Best House In A Bad Neighborhood

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
18.72K Followers

Summary

  • Organic growth is missing in most big banks, and buybacks are the major inducement to own them; the large banks are also prone to major mistakes.
  • Buffett knows a lot about financials, including their opacity, but suffered as hidden truths came out on Wells Fargo and whacked every bank except BAC and a little Citi.
  • Politicians love to hate banks as easy targets, spoiling buyback prospects; banks are subtly fighting back by cutting customers that really need money. Sorry, housing industry.
  • Investment banking is down drastically, but overpriced Morgan Stanley looks operationally OK; the big winner should be BAC with its cheap deposits and upscaling of clients. Should be.
  • Watch the BAC Q4 report and earnings call for honesty on buybacks (they don't like to break out employee compensation) and info on NII, NIM, and especially the CET1 ratio.
Bank of America

E_Y_E

Why would anybody want to own shares in a large bank? It's the proverbial story of picking up nickels in front of a steam roller. They do reasonably well for a while before the steam roller finally catches up with them. Real estate

This article was written by

Jim Sloan profile picture
Jim Sloan
18.72K Followers
I am a retired professor, a retired investment adviser, and currently a private investor and full-time tennis pro. I bought my first stock in a custodial account in 1958. I am a student of history, particularly military and economic/market history. The intellectual passions of my retirement years have been markets, mathematics, and quantum theory. Recently I have found myself reading book after book on the thoughts and feelings of animals, and I believe they are subtly influencing some of my views. I have a cat I like a lot. I like to travel. I served in Vietnam.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAC BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (9)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.