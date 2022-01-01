Cross Timbers Royalty Trust: Nice And Consistent Growth

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
56 Followers

Summary

  • Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has seen a steady increase in the net interest they are collecting for their shareholders.
  • With a healthy dividend, investing in the company might prove to be a good long-term buy.
  • The energy sector should continue to see growth and demand which further benefits the trust as they can extract more money to pass on to shareholders.

Aerial view of oil refinery at sunset.

SimonSkafar

The Investment Plan

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) was created back in 1991 as a means of investing into properties where they receive a royalty of the net interests. They collect and distribute monthly net profits to the

The income statement from the company

Net Income Statement (Q3 Earnings Report)

Market outlook for the sector

Market Outlook (Deloitte)

The balance sheet from the company

Cross Timbers Balance Sheet (Q3 Earnings Report)

The outstanding shares history

Outstanding Shares (Seeking Alpha)

Price history for the stock

Price Chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Samuel Petersson profile picture
Samuel Petersson
56 Followers
My name is Samuel and I write about companies that I believe could provide a long term financial appreciation. I am a full time investor who loves reporting on companies and providing easy to digest articles on them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.