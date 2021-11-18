North European Oil Royalty: Expect One Last Big Dividend Check

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Marketplace

Summary

  • North European Oil Royalty has served its purpose as a hedge for European natural gas consumers.
  • I exited the position with a 40% capital gain and close to 10% in dividends.
  • I would reconsider getting back in at a lower price.
  • European natural gas prices for delivery in December of this year have fallen by almost 75% in the past five months.
Germany on World Map

muhammet sager/iStock via Getty Images

European natural gas prices are normalizing, and so is the share price of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT). The TTF natural gas price has decreased to just 70-75 EUR per MWh, and I expect the

Chart
Data by YCharts

Domestic Natural Gas Prices

German government website

TTF Natural Gas Price - December Delivery Date

Barchart.com

Reserves Calculation

NRT Annual report

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I sold my position on Thursday and currently have no exposure to NRT anymore.

