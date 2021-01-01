SLV: Taking Some Profit As Headwinds Mount

Jan. 12, 2023 7:12 PM ETiShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV)SIVR1 Comment
Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.81K Followers

Summary

  • After adding to my long positions in the SLV in the second half of last year, I have reduced my exposure as near-term technical and fundamental headwinds mount against silver.
  • The SLV is struggling to overcome key down trendline resistance from the 2021 highs, while falling commodity prices and high real yields act suggests risks to industrial and monetary demand.
  • I remain bullish from a long-term perspective as the metal remains undervalued and I expect current tight monetary conditions to reverse over the coming years.

dollar coins on financial newspaper

Adam Smigielski/E+ via Getty Images

After adding to my long positions in the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the second half of last year (see 'SLV: Signs Of Capitulation' and 'SLV: The Long-Term Bull Market

Chart

SLV ETF Price (Bloomberg)

Chart

Gold Price Vs 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields (Bloomberg)

Chart

Silver Price Vs Bloomberg Commodity Complex (Bloomberg)

Chart

Bloomberg, Author's calculations

This article was written by

Stuart Allsopp profile picture
Stuart Allsopp
3.81K Followers
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XAGUSD:CUR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.