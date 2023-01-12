RF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 12, 2023 7:20 PM ETRF Industries, Ltd. (RFIL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.19K Followers

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jack Drapacz - Investor Relations

Rob Dawson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Yin - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Aaron Martin - AIGH Investment Partners

David Wright - Henry Investment Trust

Hal Granger - Great Quarter Research

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the RF Industries Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jack Drapacz. You may begin.

Jack Drapacz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and welcome to RF Industries' fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results conference call. With me on today's call are RF Industries' President and Chief Executive Officer, Rob Dawson; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter Yin.

Before I turn the call over to Rob and Peter, I'd like to cover a few quick items. This afternoon, RF Industries issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results. That release is available on the company's website at rfindustries.com. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

I want to remind everyone that during today's call, management will make forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Please note that except for the historical statements, statements on this call today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

When used, the words anticipate, believe, expect, intend, future and other similar expressions identify

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.