Bears Back Down

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has rallied impressively in the past week leading up to Thursday’s CPI print, and bullish sentiment has lifted along with it.
  • While the reading remains low, the percentage of respondents to the weekly AAII sentiment survey reporting as bullish rose from 20.5% up to 24%.
  • For the first time since the first week of November and for only the eleventh time in the past year, bearish sentiment came in below 40%.

The S&P 500 has rallied impressively in the past week leading up to Thursday’s CPI print, and bullish sentiment has lifted along with it. While the reading remains low, the percentage of respondents to the weekly AAII

