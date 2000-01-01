Datadog: Why It Should Be On Top Of Your Watchlist

Jan. 13, 2023 12:35 AM ETDatadog, Inc. (DDOG)
Güner Soysal profile picture
Güner Soysal
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • DDOG delivered tremendous returns of around 400% for its investors after its IPO until the current bear market.
  • While the valuation seems to be tempting after the slump in the stock price, the technical analysis tends to further share price declines.
  • Nevertheless, DDOG could be one of the growth stocks delivering once again triple-digit returns as soon as the tide turns and the Fed loosens its monetary policy.

questionnaire with checkboxes, filling survey form online, answer questions

anyaberkut

1. Introduction

We are in the midst of a bear market and growth stocks have suffered the most. One of them is the hyper growth cloud monitoring company Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), which delivered tremendous returns of around 400% for its

DDOG price % change since IPO vs major indices

DDOG price % change since IPO vs major indices (YCharts)

Price % off high - DDOG vs indices

Price % off high - DDOG vs indices (YCharts)

DDOG EV/S ratios and quarterly revenues

DDOG EV/S ratios and quarterly revenues (YCharts)

EV/S ratio - DDOG vs peer group

EV/S ratio - DDOG vs peer group (YCharts)

FCF - DDOG vs peer group

Free Cash Flow - DDOG vs peer group (YCharts)

Operating Income - DDOG vs peer group

Operating Income - DDOG vs peer group (YCharts)

Rule of 40 - DDOG's quarterly revenue growth rates and EBIDTA margin

Rule of 40 - DDOG's quarterly revenue growth rates and EBIDTA margin (YCharts)

DDOG stuck in a downtrend

DDOG stuck in a downtrend (TradingView)

This article was written by

Güner Soysal profile picture
Güner Soysal
2.79K Followers
Real Financial Dynamics - Investing In Growth In Every Market Phase. Banker, Investor, Investment Advisor, Wealth Manager, Finance Blogger from Germany. Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Güner Soysal

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.