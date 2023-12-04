Why I'm Not Buying More I-Bonds Right Now

Jan. 13, 2023 1:32 AM ET
Summary

  • Inflation dropped off much faster than I expected when I last wrote about I-Bonds in October 2022.
  • The change in CPI over the last three months (the first half of the next I-Bond reference period) was just under zero.
  • The fixed rate component of 0.4% is pretty stingy compared to real interest rates.
  • CDs are a more competitive choice right now and can always be redeemed in a year to buy I-Bonds if inflation comes back.

U.S. Government Series I Bonds

DNY59/iStock via Getty Images

Inflation Dropped Off Fast

Series I Savings Bonds, normally a boring, little-discussed tool for savers, got a lot more attention in the past year with the spike in inflation. The interest rate these bonds pay

CPI history

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: bls.gov)

Real interest rate history

Author Spreadsheet (Data Source: US Treasury)

This article was written by

Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
4.05K Followers
I am a Chemical Engineer by training and have an MBA with concentrations in Finance and Operations Management. I retired early after 22 years in the energy industry with roles in engineering, planning, and financial analysis. I have managed my own portfolio since 1998 and have met my goal to match the S+P 500 return over the long term with lower volatility and higher income yield. I plan to focus my writing on positions I already hold or am considering changing, however my bias is toward long-term holding unless there is a very compelling reason to sell.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SYF, SERIES I SAVINGS BONDS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

