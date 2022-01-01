Polestar: A Turnaround EV Stock For 2023

Jan. 13, 2023 2:13 AM ETPolestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY)
Summary

  • EV company Polestar beat its delivery target for FY 2022.
  • Polestar’s delivery guidance for FY 2023 is very strong and the company is ahead of its US rivals regarding production volume.
  • Polestar has a high valuation based off of revenues, but the firm can grow into this valuation if it continues to execute well and ramps up production.
Polestar Celebrates The 2022 Met Gala As The Official Electric Vehicle Partner

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment

Swedish electric vehicle start-up Polestar (NASDAQ:PSNY) reported two days ago that it delivered 51,500 EVs in FY 2022, a year that was marked by massive global supply chain challenges, aggressive production ramps and higher raw material costs. The EV company beat its

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PSNY, LCID either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

