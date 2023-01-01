Mastercard: Reliable But Expensive

Jan. 13, 2023 3:10 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
136 Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard has a stable business but remains expensive at this time.
  • Their growth potential does not warrant a multiple as high as the market is giving it.
  • There are some long-term threats to the business.
  • Investors may want to remain neutral on this name until a better opportunity to buy shares presents itself.

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

Thesis

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is a high quality business and the market is giving it a high multiple. Given the market environment we are currently in, this multiple does not seem justified by its growth prospects. There are some risks to

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
136 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.