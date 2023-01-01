Khanchit Khirisutchalual

The December CPI report released today supports everything I've been saying for months. Inflation pressures peaked in June, with the year-over-year CPI registering 9.0%, the 6-month annualized rate 11.2%, and the 3-month annualized rate 11.0%. As of December, those same measures were significantly lower, registering 6.4%, 1.9% and 1.8%. Quite an impressive decline! Inflation is no longer a problem.

The ex-energy version of the CPI showed the same decline, only on a smaller scale, with the peak also occurring in June: YOY 6.6%, 6-month 7.6%, and 3-month 8.6%. As of December, those same measures were 6.4%, 5.1%, and 3.5%.

The core version (ex food & energy) declined as well: June 5.9%, 6.8%, and 7.9%. December: 5.7%, 4.6%, 3.1%.

Some observations:

1) Energy prices traditionally are by far the most volatile component of the CPI, and this past year was no exception. Ex-energy and ex-food & energy measures of inflation were lower overall than the total and much less volatile, which means a lot of the inflation we experienced was of energy origin and temporary.

2) Any change in the trend of a measure of growth over time (e.g., inflation, disinflation) should show up first in the 3-month annualized numbers and later in the year-over-year measures. This is exactly the pattern we have seen with the recent surge in inflation which began in January 2021, when year-over-year inflation was 1.4%, 6-month was 2.9%, and 3-month was 2.9%. We haven't come full circle yet, but we're getting pretty close, since the 3-month annualized measures of inflation (total, core and ex-energy) are now in the range of 1.8-3.5%.

As for the Fed, I would hope they realize that inflation pressures were worse in the first half of last year at a time when the economy suffered two quarters of negative growth (inflation-adjusted), while inflation declined significantly in the second half of last year, when the economy enjoyed two quarters of roughly 3% growth (inflation-adjusted). This, of course, runs completely contrary to Phillips Curve thinking, which holds that just the opposite is true: namely, that a weaker economy is a prerequisite for reducing inflation.

Moral: the Fed doesn’t need to crush the economy to bring inflation down. Why? Because inflation is caused by too much money, not too much growth. M2 growth started slowing early last year, and the Fed raised interest rates in an unprecedented fashion; that combination worked to bring inflation down because it reduced the excess supply of money and, at the same time, gave the public a strong incentive to hold on to their unusually large money balances instead of spending them (which would have aggravated inflation pressures). From a broader perspective, stronger economies almost always go hand in hand with low inflation, while chronically weak economies (e.g., Argentina) suffer from persistently high inflation.

There is every reason to think that inflation will continue to cool without the need for further Fed rate hikes. And contrary to what so many pundits are fond of saying these days, the unemployment rate needn’t have to rise in order for inflation to fall. Inflation has been falling quite nicely, thank you, even as the unemployment rate has fallen.

And don’t overlook the unique fact that, despite the Fed’s aggressive monetary “tightening,” credit and swap spreads have been declining for the past three months. If “tight” money were a problem, we should have seen credit spreads widen. But they haven’t. Why? Because higher interest rates are not necessarily bad for the economy, at least to the degree we have seen this past year. What’s so bad about 4-5% interest rates? I’m so old, I remember when it was heresy to predict that 10-year Treasury yields would decline to 7%. And at the time, the economy was doing just fine.

“Tight” money came to have that moniker not because the Fed drove interest rates higher, but because in order to push rates higher, the Fed had to drain reserves from the banking system. That made money scarce, and that was why monetary policy came to be known as “tight.” The Fed restricted liquidity, and that caused marginal players to go bankrupt, which eventually shut down demand and caused the demand for money to skyrocket, which in turn brought inflation down but at a huge cost.

Everything changed in late 2008, because that was when the Fed decided to pay interest on bank reserves and simultaneously adopted a policy of abundant reserves (aka Quantitative Easing). Money today is not scarce, bankruptcies are not exploding, yet inflation is coming down. Why? Because higher interest rates have served to balance the demand and the supply of money, and when that happens, inflation declines. Money in the bank pays 4% or so today, and that’s a lot more attractive than the 0% you could earn on money balances a year ago.

That, in a nutshell, is why inflation is down and the economy is still OK. Chairman Powell, are you listening?

