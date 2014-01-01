Ultrapar Continues Over Investing But Is A Speculative Play On Brazil

Summary

  • UGP has a significant market share in Brazil's service stations, bottled LPG and hydrocarbon port storage.
  • These businesses earn a low return on capital and have weak competitive characteristics.
  • The company has made the situation worse by applying pro-cyclical CAPEX policies and taking on expensive debt.
  • Although UGP has repaid some of its debts, it has also released plans of continued over-investment, particularly in its less profitable segment (service stations).
  • I do not like UGP for long-term holding, but some readers might be interested in it on speculative grounds, particularly relating to Brazil's economic cycle.

Sao Paulo, Brasil: vista frontal de la petrolera brasileña y gasolinera Ipiranga. Logotipo de la marca

caio acquesta/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is a Brazilian holding with important market shares in gas stations, LPG distribution and hydrocarbon port storage. The company has recently divested two unrelated segments.

In previous articles from January 2022

Petroleum fuels sales in Brazil (first row after total is gasoline), showing a rise until 2014 and then a fall until 2021

Petroleum fuels sales in Brazil (first row after total is gasoline) (National Petroleum Agency (Agencia Nacional do Petroleo))

Gasoline sales prices in Brazilian reais, showing a consistent increase in reais prices, coincident with a fall in dollar prices

Gasoline sales prices in Brazilian reais (National Petroleum Agency Brazil (Agencia Nacional do Petroleo))

