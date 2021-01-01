4 Reasons Why Google Is A Buy

Jan. 13, 2023 4:21 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGL
The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2K Followers

Summary

  • The operating metrics for FY24 look encouraging.
  • The cloud vertical may surprise positively.
  • Valuations are hugely compelling.
  • The risk-reward on the charts looks promising, and institutional support has picked up.

Google Announces EUR 1 Billion Investment In Germany, Including Renewable Energies

Sean Gallup

Introduction

Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) hasn't been a rewarding pick for investors over the past six months; at a time when the benchmark delivered positive returns of ~4%, the stock has seen one-fifth of its market-cap being wiped

Returns

YCharts

Headcount additions per quarter

Quarterly earnings transcripts

EPS growth over Rev growth

YCharts

DXY

Investing

Public cloud spending

Gartner

GCP vs peers

Megaport

PE Ratio

YCharts

FCF Yield

YCharts

GOOG:QQQ

Stockcharts

GOOG Weekly chart

Investing

Inst ownership

YCharts

Inst ownership

YCharts

This article was written by

The Alpha Sieve profile picture
The Alpha Sieve
2K Followers
Investment research, primarily oriented towards uncelebrated/under-covered stocks and ETFs, across North America, Europe and Asia. Seeks to combine both fundamental and technical disciplines while making an investment/trading proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.