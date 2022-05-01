Euroseas' End Markets Fell But The Company Is Still On The Hook

Summary

  • Euroseas' end markets for container vessels have already fallen to prices close to pre-pandemic levels.
  • At these prices the company would still be profitable, adding to very lucrative contracts for 2023 and 2024.
  • However, prices are probably heading lower given the expected increase in supply for 2023 and 2024.
  • ESEA still has to invest hundreds of millions in new ships, adding to debt and depreciation expenses.
  • Those ships will lose value as soon as they are on the water and will not necessarily earn a good return, given current prices.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is a Greek managed, Marshallese flag owner of containerships (intermediate and feeder size). The company saw its price soar and collapse in line with containership charter rates between 2020 and 2022.

In August

New Context index showing a collapse in prices in 2022

New Contex index (VHSS.de)

New Contex Index, last six months, falling trend

New Contex Index (VHSS.de)

ESEA's fleet chartered contracts

ESEA's fleet chartered contracts (ESEA's investors presentation November 2022)

