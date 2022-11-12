Chevron And XLE: $40 Oil Could Be A 2023 Black Swan

Summary

  • Human nature loves confirmatory evidence, but investing is all about looking for counterarguments proactively.
  • As Charles Munger advised, we should comment on a topic until we are able to argue against ourselves better than folks on the opposite side.
  • I have been a long-term bull for the energy sector since 2021 and am still bullish.
  • In this article, I will argue against myself and analyze the impact of a potential 2023 black swan: $40 dollar oil price.
  • I will evaluate the impacts on both the sector represented by the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund and a sector leader, Chevron.
Black swan event (finance and money)

by Martin Nancekievill

Thesis

Eric Robertsen, the lead strategist at Standard Chartered Bank, outlined a few possible black swan events for 2023 in December 2022. And one of the top possible surprises in his mind is oil price plummeting to the $40

oil price

Source: Author based on Yahoo! data

SPR

Source: EIA.gov

oil stocks

Source: YCharts data

oil imports

Source: EIA.gov

sectors

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

XLE

Source: Seeking Alpha data

XLE vs CVX

Source: Author based on Yahoo! and Seeking Alpha data

XLE vs CVX

Source: Portfoliovisualizer.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

