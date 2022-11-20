Axcelis Technologies: Mild Storms In 2023, But Very Promising Long-Term Prospects

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.72K Followers

Summary

  • There will be some upheaval in 2023, but it won't be as bad as in 2022.
  • The company's ability to weather economic storms is demonstrated by its healthy financial position.
  • The company's future seems bright because of its excellent position in the industry's expected long-term expansion.

Flag of USA and China on a processor, CPU or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US companies have become the latest collateral damage in US - China tech war. US limits, restricts AI chips sales to China.

William_Potter

Investment Thesis

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other semiconductor chip processing equipment in the US, Europe, and Asia. Operating in the semiconductor sector, where most equities went down in 2022

Global Revenue Projection

DIGITIMES Research

Market Growth Projection

McKinsey& Company

Growth

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

Longterm Growth Drivers

ACLS Q3 Transcript Presentation

This article was written by

Fade The Market profile picture
Fade The Market
2.72K Followers
"A fade is a contrarian investment strategy that involves trading against the prevailing trend."  We look at low-cap stocks that are not covered by mainstream investment firms in search of early opportunities spanning a variety of investment philosophies. The best opportunities are found when looking where others won't. Let us know if you want us to cover any specific tickers and we'll be sure to take a look! Formerly Moonshot Equity Analysis.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was researched and Written by January Mbuvi. It is not meant to persuade readers to make a purchase or not from the firm. Instead, it reflects my own, personal assessment of the company's development.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.